L.A. County officials deliver COVID-19 update after state sees decrease in daily cases

As California sees a decline in new coronavirus cases, Los Angeles County officials on Monday are updating the public on the region’s response to COVID-19.

State and local officials have been closely watching the latest figures as they weigh when and how to reopen businesses and public facilities.

L.A. County officials over the past several weeks have allowed some sectors to reopen for indoor settings at reduced capacity.

However, the county remains in the state’s most restrictive tier for reopening — Tier 1, or purple — because it continues to report more than 7 cases per 100,000 residents each day. That means that schools are shut, and many nonessential businesses remain closed for indoor operations.

On Sunday, the county reported 358 new coronavirus cases and 13 related deaths, bringing totals to 288,451 cases and 6,876 deaths.

Check back for updates on this developing story.