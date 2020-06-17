L.A. County officials ‘stress’ continued practice of social distancing as nearly 3,000 coronavirus deaths recorded

Los Angeles County health officials stressed the importance of continuing the practice of physical distancing at a news conference on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County is currently in the midst of Phase 3 of its reopening plan. After being shut down for the better part of three months, gyms, bars, restaurants, malls, hair salons, parks, beaches, campgrounds, hotels, libraries and several others have since been allowed to reopen.

But the threat of the coronavirus remains.

On Wednesday, 34 new deaths and 2,129 new cases of the coronavirus were reported, according to the Los Angeles County Health Department. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said the large increase in cases Wednesday is because of a backlog of 600 test results being reported by one lab.

Countywide, there have been 77,189 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 2,991 deaths.

“Practice physical distancing all the time,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said at the news conference. “And wear a face cloth covering whenever you’re going to be around other people who are not in your household.”

More than 853,000 people have been tested across the county for the coronavirus.

Nightclubs, movie theaters and nails salons are among the businesses that still remained closed.

