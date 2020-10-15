L.A. County officials fear Halloween could become super-spreader event as coronavirus infections rise

Events such as West Hollywood’s annual Halloween Carnaval have been canceled this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

With coronavirus infections again rising in Los Angeles County, officials are increasingly alarmed at the prospect of Halloween being another event where the virus could be spread.

State and local officials have urged residents to avoid trick-or-treating and traditional Halloween parties. Here is what we know:

The last spike in coronavirus cases in California came during the summer holidays, beginning with Memorial Day as people got back to old routines after months in lockdown. Officials are hoping not to repeat that surge with the winter holidays.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday asked residents to be creative in their Halloween celebrations and to avoid trick-or-treating.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.