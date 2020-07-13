L.A. County reports ‘sobering’ data as Gov. Newsom ordered new rollbacks amid surging coronavirus cases

Cases of coronavirus continue to mount in Los Angeles County — and statewide— leading officials to announce new rollbacks and safety protocols as the virus rages on.

On Monday, health officials reported 13 deaths and 2,593 new coronavirus cases in L.A. County. By comparison, on Sunday, 18 news deaths and a staggering 3,322 new coronavirus cases were reported by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday morning ordered all counties in Southern California to close indoor activities at gyms, fitness centers, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo shops, barbershops, places of worship, indoor malls, indoor protests and more because of the dramatic continued increase in coronavirus cases and deaths.

L.A. County officials said they will continue to follow the state’s guidance amid the county’s “sobering data.”

“I know this step back in our recovery journey is disheartening but we must do everything in our power to stop this virus from spreading,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

To date, there have been a total of 136,129 coronavirus cases and 3,822 deaths confirmed countywide. Across California 326,187 coronavirus cases and 7,053 deaths have been reported.

Also on Monday morning, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced that in-person classes will not resume when the school year begins Aug. 18 because of the increased number of coronavirus infections.

More than 1,338,000 residents have been tested for COVID-19. The county’s positive rate was at 9% on Sunday, county health data showed.

In. L.A. County, there are currently 2,056 people hospitalized as of Sunday. Twenty-eight percent of the patients are being treated in the intensive care unit and 20% of them were on ventilators. Health officials say daily hospitalizations “remains substantially higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen four weeks ago.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

NEW: As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for:



-Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020