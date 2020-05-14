L.A. County officials hold coronavirus briefing after announcing new health order with no end date

Los Angeles County officials are set to hold a coronavirus briefing a day after announcing a new health order that does not have an end date.

More businesses and outdoor spaces are being allowed to open in the nation’s most populous county, however, as California moves toward recovery amid the ongoing pandemic.

Even as restrictions are lifted and more people leave their homes, officials urge residents to continue abiding by social distancing guidelines as the virus continues to kill dozens of people a day.

On Wednesday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he is requiring Angelenos to wear a face covering when they leave their homes or when they are near people outside their household.

As of Wednesday night, there were a total of 35,428 coronavirus cases in the county, with the death toll reaching 1,659, according to the public health department.

