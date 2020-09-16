L.A. County officials hold coronavirus briefing

Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday are providing an update on their latest response to the coronaviurs pandemic.

Earlier this week, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said that while the total number of daily hospitalizations continues to decline, the region is not yet at a place where it can further ease restrictions.

Officials will be examining overall figures at the end of September to see how Labor Day, when temperatures soared and people flocked to local beaches, affected local case rates.

Residents should not let their guard down and continue adhering to guidelines meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Ferrer said.

As of Tuesday night, L.A. County had 255,049 coronavirus cases and 6,273 deaths.

Check back for updates on this developing story.