Fans celebrating recent L.A. wins should take measures to avoid coronavirus spread, officials say

Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday. asked people who have taken part in recent sports victory celebrations to take measures to avoid possibly spreading the coronavirus.

They again warned that fans gathering to celebrate Lakers and Dodgers wins may have contributed to a spike in cases.

Coronavirus infections in the region remain high, impeding L.A. County’s ability to move into a less restrictive reopening tier, officials said.

“I think it’s really wonderful that we have both incredible teams with so much talent,” L.A. County’s Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Associated Press. “The downside of this is that during the pandemic, some of the things we’ve done in the past just don’t make sense.”

She added that gathering in crowds to watch games indoors or outdoors — with people not wearing face coverings and yelling — is “just not sensible.”

After their much-anticiapted World Series win on Tuesday, their first in 32 years, the Dodgers told fans that any public celebration will have to wait “until it is safe to do so.”

The news about a postponed celebration came after Lakers star LeBron James called on Los Angeles officials to celebrate his team’s defeat against the Miami Heat and the Dodgers’ win against the Rays.

“Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our

@Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS,” James tweeted. Followed by a tweet calling on a “PARADE”

Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

PARADE PARADE PARADE!!! *Safely with 😷😷😷😷😷 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

Following James’ tweet, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti told the Los Angeles Times that he “definitely” intends to have both teams celebrate in the city at some point.

Dodgers fans took to the streets of Los Angeles to celebrate the win despite concerns over the spread of the virus. LAPD officers called some fans “unruly,” as fires broke out and vandalism was reported.