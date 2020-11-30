L.A. County officials hold COVID-19 briefing as more restrictions take effect

Los Angeles County officials on Monday are holding a coronavirus briefing after another safer-at-home order goes into effect.

The stricter rules were announced during Thanksgiving weekend in an effort to curb a surge in cases and will remain in effect for three weeks.

The directive — now the strictest in California — called on residents to stay home “as much as possible” and prohibited gatherings with members outside their household.

This is after health officials shut down outdoor dining at L.A. County restaurants and Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a curfew for all counties in the state’s most restrictive purple tier through Dec. 21.

Officials had also urged residents not to travel during the holiday weekend and to limit or cancel gatherings.

Here’s what else you need to know about the new restrictions:

Every person at the following sites will have to wear face coverings and keep at least 6 feet from others. The businesses must limit their maximum occupancy:

While beaches, trails and parks will remain open, gatherings are limited to people from one household.

Outdoor playgrounds — except at child care centers and schools — will still be inaccessible again, along with fitness equipment and indoor centers and restrooms, according to L.A. County Parks and Recreation. Team play will also not be allowed.

Drive-in movies, parades and other car events are permitted as long as people belonging to the same household stay inside their vehicles.

Day care and schools that have welcomed students, including those that have received waivers or are offering specialized classes, can remain open while following health protocols.

If there’s an outbreak of three cases or more over two weeks, however, they must close for 14 days.

Playgrounds at child care centers and schools can also remain open.

Church services and protests are exempt from the stricter order, but places of worship are still required to hold services outdoors and implement social distancing protocols.

As of Sunday, there are a total of 395,843 coronavirus cases in the county and 7,639 deaths.

Check back for updates on this developing story.