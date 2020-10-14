L.A. County officials give COVID-19 update as state eases restrictions on multi-household outdoor gatherings

As the state eases coronavirus restrictions to allow multi-household gathering outdoors, Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday are urging the public to adhere to health and safety protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The state issued a new guidance last Friday allowing outdoor private gatherings of up to three separate households, provided masks and certain social distancing protocols are met. Indoor gatherings with people outside of an immediate household are still strongly discouraged.

While the guidance allows for more socializing than before, Gov. Gavin Newsom stressed during a press briefing Monday that people should remain vigilant and not let their guard down against getting or spreading COVID-19.

Meanwhile, L.A. County health officials said Tuesday that an increase in coronavirus cases linked to social gatherings and workplace outbreaks is keeping the area from moving into a less restrictive reopening tier.

The county remains in the most restrictive tier — the purple tier — for widespread risk of transmission.

In a statement to KTLA on Wednesday, county health officials said: “We are currently reviewing the newly released California Department of Public Health guidance for private gatherings to determine what changes may be appropriate for LA County. We hope to complete this review by Thursday.”

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County reported 18 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 790 new cases, bringing totals to 6,790 deaths and 283,750 cases.

Check back for updates on this developing story.