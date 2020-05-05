L.A. County officials hold daily coronavirus briefing

Los Angeles County officials on Tuesday are expected to update the public on their latest coronavirus figures and how they are continuing to combat the illness.

As of Monday, there were 26,217 positive cases within the county, with the death toll rising to 1,256.

Last week, California’s weekly death toll fell for the first time, according to a Los Angeles Times data analysis.

Additionally, L.A. County, home to more than half of the state’s coronavirus deaths, also saw its weekly death toll flatten for the first time, the newspaper reported.

The news comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is ready to move into its next phase toward reopening and that low-risk businesses can start to reopen as early as Friday with modifications.

In an urban area like Los Angeles, however, reopening might take longer, Mayor Eric Garcetti said during his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday.

“I will reopen our city with careful consideration, guided by the advice of public health professionals,” the mayor said. “What we should all ready ourselves for, is the new normal, no matter what is open or closed.”

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said that residents should continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines in the meantime.