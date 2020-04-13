L.A. County officials provide latest updates on coronavirus cases, response to pandemic

Los Angeles County officials are set to provide the latest updates on their response to the coronavirus pandemic and the number of known cases Monday.

The county recorded 31 new deaths on Sunday— the largest one-day jump in COVID-19 deaths so far in L.A. County.

There were a total of 9,192 coronavirus cases and 296 deaths across all areas of L.A. County as of Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The health department confirmed 779 new cases over the weekend.

So far, most of the county’s COVID-19 patients have been people with underlying health conditions, authorities said.

The county’s stay-at-home order, initially set to end April 19, was extended through May 15. Officials ordered face coverings for all essential workers and told members of the public to also wear face coverings while they’re at essential businesses.

County officials are expected to provide the latest numbers in their daily virtual briefing around 1 p.m. Monday.

