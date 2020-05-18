Nearly 4,300 of L.A. County’s healthcare workers, first responders have tested positive for coronavirus

Nearly 4,300 of Los Angeles County’s healthcare workers and first responders have tested positive for the coronavirus and 26 have died, officials said Monday.

The L.A. Department of Public Health reported 684 new cases and another six deaths among the healthcare workers since last week.

The vast majority of the infected workers were employed at nursing homes and in hospitals— 44% of them in skilled nursing facilities, the county’s public health director Barbara Ferrer.

Ferrer partly attributed the high number to increased testing at nursing homes, which are among the hardest hit in the county. More than half of the 1,839 people who died of COVID-19 in L.A. County lived in institutional settings, and the majority of them were in skilled nursing homes.

And though the infections were found in people working in a variety of different roles, 46% of workers who tested positive are nurses.

The health department had exposure information for more than half of the healthcare workers who tested positive, and 79% of them were exposed in a health care facility, Ferrer said.

Of those who tested positive, 6% healthcare workers have been hospitalized for the respiratory illness.

Los Angeles County reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths and another 477 positive cases Monday, bringing the countywide total to 38,451. The county’s public health director noted that the numbers reported Mondays are usually lower with labs closed on weekends.

As the county slowly allows more businesses and recreational areas to reopen with modifications, health officials said they will be tracking certain metrics that will paint a clearer picture of the trajectory of the virus in the county and help guide decisions on reopening.

The department is looking at percent change in seven-day periods for the number of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, bed and ventilator capacities across the county, supplies of personal protective equipment for health care workers and testing capacity.

And while the weekly average number of COVID-19 deaths overall has not increased over the past two weeks, it still continues to rise among African Americans and in areas where 20% to 30% of the population live below the poverty line, according to the health department.

The county has been ramping up coronavirus testing in recent months, but is behind on its goal is to test at least 15,000 people a day. About 11,400 people are tested each day countywide.

But overall, despite earlier projections, COVID-19 hospitalization rates have been steady in recent weeks and the county’s public health director, Barbara Ferrer, said the infection rate of the virus is down.

In the beginning of the pandemic in L.A. County, each infected person spread the coronavirus to three others on average. Now, one person is infected per infected person, she said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.