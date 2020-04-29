L.A. County officials provide latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles County officials are set to hold their daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to respond to it 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The county had reached an “unfortunate milestone” Tuesday, confirming 1,000 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness, the county’s public health director Barbara Ferrer said.

There were 20,976 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in L.A. County as of Tuesday—that’s about 47% of the 45,031 cases reported statewide as of Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 countywide has remained stable in recent weeks, with about 22% of all those who test positive for the virus ending up in hospitals.

Ferrer said Tuesday that the county is headed to recovery and county officials said there are no current plans to extend the stay-at-home order beyond May 15. But Ferrer said it’s unlikely that large gatherings will be allowed soon after that date.

“I do share the governor’s optimism,” she said after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California is “a few weeks away, not months away” from reopening businesses.

The county has ramped up tested for the virus in recent weeks and is still working to address limited testing access in underserved communities.

