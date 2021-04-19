L.A. County officials provide latest updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Los Angeles County health officials are holding a briefing at 1 p.m. Monday to provide the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing comes after the region reported the lowest daily coronavirus test positivity rate since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The positivity rate stood at 0.7% on Sunday.

Coronavirus infection and hospitalization numbers have continued to decrease in the recent weeks, with 470 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday.

Even with the progress, officials are urging residents to continue following infection control protocols.

“As the weather gets warmer and we go out to enjoy all what our beautiful county has to offer, let’s keep up with the straight-forward safety measures that have reduced transmission,” L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “When we get vaccinated, wear face coverings, keep our distance, and implement safeguards at workplaces, our actions minimize transmission and prevent severe health outcomes.”

