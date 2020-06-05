L.A. County officials provide updates on coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles County officials are set to provide the latest update on the coronavirus pandemic 1 p.m. Friday.

Coronavirus testing sites shuttered amid massive protests throughout the county reopened Friday. About half of the sites were closed earlier this week, with only two still open within the city of L.A., including the screening center at Dodger Stadium.

As of Thursday, the county had recorded 59,650 coronavirus infections with 2,531 people who have died from the respiratory illness.

Health experts across the state have continued to sound the alarm on large gatherings and warned that the use of tear gas on protestors is likely to contribute to the spread of the respiratory illness.

The county’s director of public health, Barbara Ferrer, has said she expects it will take three to four weeks for new transmissions from the recent large gatherings to show.

She urged people to wear face coverings and stay home if they think they’ve been exposed to the virus.

“If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 while out and in large crowds, because you were in close contact for at least 15 minutes with people who were not wearing face coverings, please remember that the virus has a long incubation period and it will be important to remain away from others as much as possible for 14 days,” she said in a statement Thursday.

