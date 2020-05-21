L.A. County officials provide updates on coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles County officials are set to provide an update on their response to the coronavirus pandemic and the latest number of infections at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The county recently hit a promising milestone, with the coronavirus transmission rate reaching its lowest level since virus first arrived.

But with 40,857 known coronavirus infections and 1,970 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness as of Wednesday, L.A. County remains the epicenter of the outbreak in California, home to about half of all the state’s infections and COVID-19 fatalities.

And while counties across the state move to reopen more businesses and public spaces, officials have repeatedly warned that densely-populated L.A. County may reopen at a slower pace than other counties.

Officials said Wednesday that the county’s economy has taken a devastating hit with more than 1 million unemployment claims filed and most layoffs affecting lower-income jobs.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn on Thursday sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, urging him to allow retail businesses statewide to reopen under the same health protocols that “essential” retail businesses have been allowed to operate under.

The governor has adopted a phased approach to reopening the economy, beginning with locations deemed at “low risk” for the spread of the virus. Currently, certain retailers are allowed to reopen for curbside pick-up and delivery only.

“What seemed to be a necessary measure at the early onset of this crisis has unintentionally created winners and losers in this ‘pandemic economy,’ with large retail businesses able to operate, while small retail businesses are struggling and limited to curbside pickup,” Hahn said in a written statement. “This needs to change.”

Hahn wants businesses to be allowed to reopen, but in limited capacity and with face coverings required and physical distancing protocols in place.

