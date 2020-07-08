L.A. County officials provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic as virus positivity rate continues to climb

Los Angeles County officials are set to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on the county 1 p.m. Wednesday, a day after announcing a record one-day increase of 4,015 confirmed cases.

As of Tuesday, 120,539 Los Angles County residents had tested positive for the virus and 3,579 had died of the respiratory illness it causes.

The large number of cases reported Tuesday was partly attributed to one lab reporting a backlog of about 2,000 test results from days before.

But conditions in the densely-populated county have continued to worsen over the past weeks, with the coronavirus positivity rate —the percentage of those tested that were found to be infected— has continued to climb, along with hospitalizations for COVID-19 across the county’s hospitals.

The average seven-day daily positivity rate climbed to 11.6% Tuesday.

And while in previous months there were usually between 1,350 to 1,450 people hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout the county on any given day, the number of daily of hospitalizations has been steadily rising since July 1. There were 1,969 people hospitalized for the respiratory illness Tuesday— 27% of them in intensive care units and 18% on ventilators.

The troubling trend has forced officials to hold back on reopening more spaces as they urged residents to adhere to guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Data shared by the health department showed that more people started leaving their homes in recent weeks and younger residents are increasingly becoming infected, raising concerns that they could transmit the virus to older residents and people with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk of becoming seriously ill or dying.

“Our actions have consequences and they affect real people in our community,” the county’s health director, Barbara Ferrer, said in a written statement. “Choosing to not practice physical distancing or objecting to wearing cloth face coverings when around others can be a life-altering decision. Everyone shares the collective responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 to save lives.”

After thousands of restaurants and businesses throughout the county were found to be not in full compliance with coronavirus health orders, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday to allow the health department to impose fines or revoke permits of restaurants that don’t comply.

Check back for updates on this developing story.