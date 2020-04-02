L.A. County coronavirus cases top 4,000 with 78 deaths

Breaking news update:

Los Angeles County officials reported 534 new coronavirus cases and another 13 deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of cases over 4,000 as the death toll went up to 78 countywide.

There have been over 1,000 new cases in the past 48 hours alone, according to the county’s public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

Ferrer said 86% of people who died had underlying health conditions.

Eleven people who have died in the county had been living in a nursing or assisted living facility, authorities said.

Previous story:

Los Angeles County officials are set to provide an update Thursday on the latest number of novel coronavirus cases and efforts to support families as businesses and schools extend closures to curb the spread of the illness.

There were 3,518 coronavirus cases and 65 deaths in L.A. County Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Most of those who died had underlying health conditions and many were over 60 years old.

Though coronavirus testing remains limited, the county has significantly stepped up its capacity after a slow start as it slowly acquired more supplies. Over 1,000 new cases were reported within just two days this week and over 21,000 people had been tested as of Wednesday, according to the county’s public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

As coronavirus testing sites pop up across the county and more kits are brought in, Ferrer said she expects 10,000 people would be tested every day starting next week. But experts say it still takes too long to get results back.

Over the past few weeks, health officials have reported that 21% of those infected have ended up hospitalized in the county.

With a surge in infections expected, health officials across the state have been urging residents to adhere to stay-at-home orders and practice social distancing as governments scramble to find shelters for the homeless, try to prevent outbreaks at nursing homes and work to get more hospital beds and protective gear for medical workers.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday urged Angelenos to make their own face masks to wear in public to protect from the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus cases in California topped 10,000 Wednesday, with L.A. County having the largest number of patients out of all counties in the state, the Los Angeles Times reported.

And with infections on the rise, Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that it’s unlikely schools will reopen before summer.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

NEW: Governor @GavinNewsom announced a package of state and federal assistance for CA small businesses, including a program that provides up to $10 million in relief for those that keep paying their workers during the pandemic.



Go to https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw for more info! pic.twitter.com/UJPPrYWCT8 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 2, 2020