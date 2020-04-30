L.A. County officials to clarify information on coronavirus testing after Mayor Garcetti announces major expansion

Los Angeles County officials on Thursday are set to clarify information on coronavirus testing a day after L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced expanding testing to all county residents, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms of the respiratory illness.

Garcetti said Los Angeles is now the first major U.S. city to offer the tests to all asymptomatic residents. Though appointments are available to all county residents, those who are asymptomatic can only get tested at one of the city-run sites, the mayor explained.

The announcement seemed to create some confusion, prompting the county to tweet that officials had not issued new testing guidelines and would provide “clarification” Thursday.

County health officials had said that testing remains limited and should be prioritized for those who are symptomatic, live in institutional settings and those experiencing homelessness.

As of Wednesday, the most populous county in the nation had a total of 22,485 coronavirus cases and the death toll increased to 1,056.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director said Wednesday that the coronavirus is killing and infecting lower income residents and communities of color at high rates, while there appears to be more testing among higher income residents.