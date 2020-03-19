2nd death due to coronavirus reported in L.A. County; case count jumps to 230

Breaking news update, 12:35 p.m.: A second person has died due to the coronavirus in Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday.

The person who died was described as a man between 30 and 50 years old who lived in a small community near Pasadena, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said. He had an underlying condition, she said.

An additional 40 cases were reported, bringing the total count to 230.

Previous story:

Los Angeles County officials on Thursday will give their daily briefing on how they are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 190.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, highlighted that there were 96 cases reported in 48 hours, and that numbers will likely increase in the coming weeks. One fatality has been reported in the county.

Statewide, there are 892 confirmed cases and 17 deaths.

Also Wednesday, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors members and others highlighted what officials are doing to ensure that instruction continues and meals are being provided to students who are home during the crisis, and what is being done to help the homeless population.

The latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Thursday morning show there are 10,442 diagnosed cases in the U.S., with 150 deaths.