L.A. County coronavirus cases top 36,000

Los Angeles County health officials reported an additional 47 deaths and 962 coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,755 and the total number of cases to 36,259.

The announcement comes most local, community and regional parks were reopened Friday for use from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. And, all residents should have a mask with them when they leave their home, according to the county’s updated health order,

Health officials announced that more than half of people who died from COVID-19 in the county resided in an institutional setting, including nursing homes, jails and other types of assisted-living facilities.

The vast majority of the 892 people who had died after residing at a facility in the county lived at a nursing home, Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said.

The county is beginning a new round of inspections at every such facility, Ferrer said.

On Wednesday, officials announced the new health order that does not have an end date but allows more businesses and outdoor spaces to reopen under strict guidelines.

