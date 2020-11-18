L.A. County officials hold coronavirus briefing as possibility of new stay-at-home order looms

Los Angeles County officials are holding a COVID-19 news conference a day after warning that Angelenos could face another stay-at-home order if coronavirus cases and hospitalizations keep rising in the region.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer is set to speak Wednesday, as well as county Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly.

County officials already announced limits on hours and occupancy for businesses effective Friday, but even tighter restrictions could be imposed if numbers continue to surge.

They warned that outdoor dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will again be prohibited if the five-day, daily average of cases reaches 4,000 or if daily hospitalization exceeds 1,750.

If the five-day, daily average of cases hits 4,500 or if daily hospitalization reaches 2,000, the county would impose a “safer at home order” for three weeks. That means only essential workers or people seeking essential services could leave their homes, and a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will apply to everyone but essential workers.

A Los Angeles Times graph shows the rising number of COVID-19 cases between February and November 2020.

On Tuesday, the county reported a daily average of more than 2,800 coronavirus cases over a five-day period — a three-fold spike over the last month, according to an L.A. Times analysis.

More than 1,100 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the county said. That’s more than a 40% increase from two weeks ago. The last time hospitalizations exceeded 1,100 was in late August, according to the Department of Public Health.

A Los Angeles Times graph shows the rising number of COVID-19 patient hospitalizations and intensive care unit stays between April and November 2020.

Check back for updates on this developing story.