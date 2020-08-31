Decision to allow hair salons, malls to resume services indoors in L.A. County could come as early as Tuesday, officials say

Los Angeles County officials could decide as early as Tuesday whether to allow hair salons, barbershops and shopping malls to resume indoor services.

That announcement came during a briefing held Monday, days after the county said it wouldn’t immediately permit hair salons, barbershops and shopping malls to resume indoor operations — despite an announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom late last week allowing those services to start again across the state Monday.

During the news conference, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said a meeting would be help with L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

“We’ll be discussing with Dr. Ferrer tomorrow protocol moving forward to recognize the the state has allowed us to open, and we want to do it in a very thoughtful process. So tomorrow we will be discussing, make announcements, hopefully by the early afternoon,” she stated.

Newsom on Friday unveiled California’s guidelines for reopening business sectors, which included replacing the state’s old watchlist with a color-coded, four-tier system. Under the plan, reopenings will be slower and more gradual than the state’s previous attempt to restart its struggling economy.

L.A. County is currently in the purple tier, which is the most restrictive stage and indicates COVID-19 activity is widespread. However, even in the tier, hair salons and barbershops can still allow customers inside their shops again, while indoor shopping centers can reopen.

But public health officials said Friday that the current health officer’s order in L.A. County would continue until the Board of Supervisors and Department of Public Health could meet to discuss how best to implement the state’s guidance. That means, for now, restrictions remain in place on hair salons, barbershops and indoor shopping malls.

“Since County orders may be more restrictive than State guidance, all current restrictions remain in place until the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Board of Supervisors have an opportunity to review the suggested guidance from the State and take actions that are appropriate for our County,” the L.A. County Department of Public Health explained in a statement.

While L.A. County has seen lower transmission of the virus as of late, the region was placed in the purple tier because — as of Friday — its average daily case rate for the previous two weeks was 13.1 new cases per 100,000 residents, health officials said.

In order to move the second tier, which will allow more reopenings, L.A. County will have to maintain a daily average of four to seven cases per 100,000 residents, with a testing positivity rate between 5 and 8%.

Still, the county has seen encouraging signs in its fight against the coronavirus, with daily hospitalizations numbers steadily declining from more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in mid-June to an average of 1,100 patients last week.

Nearly 1,100 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized, the lowest figure since early May, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story.