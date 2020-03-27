L.A. County coronavirus cases surge past 1,400 after 257 more people diagnosed; 5 new deaths reported

Breaking news update: The total number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County has tripled in the past week, climbing to 1,465 after 257 more residents were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, health officials said Friday.

Five more deaths have also been reported —four men and a woman, all over the age of 60 — bringing the total to 26, according to Barbara Ferrer, the director the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Original story: As cases surge in the region, Los Angeles County officials will provide the latest information on the region’s response to the coronavirus outbreak at a briefing Friday.

The county’s daily news conference is scheduled to get underway at noon and comes after the docking of the USNS Mercy, a hospital ship with 1,000 beds that will help L.A. County deal with the potential rush of patients that threatens to overwhelm the region’s medical facilities.

The U.S. Navy ship arrived in the Port of Los Angeles Friday morning. It will not be treating people with coronavirus; instead, it intended to help patients who are hospitalized with other maladies.

As of Thursday, the county has more than 1,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 following a spike of more than 421 diagnoses reported Thursday. Nine more people died, bringing the total to 21.

The number of new cases tripled the amount of infections from the previous day, which health officials credited in part to a “huge” increase in testing capacity.

Nevertheless, they warn the virus will continue to spread rapidly unless people don’t adhere to social distancing guidelines, as well as self-quarantine and self-isolation orders that impact people who were exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19.

At the news conference Thursday, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned that if 1,000 patients infected two others each, the county could be dealing with more than 1 million cases within a few weeks.

In an effort to encourage social distancing, the the county will temporarily close all beaches, effective immediately.

“The crowds we saw at our beaches last weekend were unacceptable,” said L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a news release. ” I understand that this is a huge sacrifice for everyone who enjoys going to our beaches. But we cannot risk another sunny weekend with crowds at the beach spreading this virus.”

The health order impacts all beaches, beach bathrooms, piers, promenades and beach bike paths.

Check back for updates on this developing story.