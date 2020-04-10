L.A. County officials to provide coronavirus update

Breaking News
Watch live: Gov. Newsom to address California's response to COVID-19
Los Angeles County officials on Friday afternoon will provide their latest coronavirus figures and how they are responding to the crisis.

On Thursday, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, announced that COVID-19 cases countywide had reached 7,955 with 223 deaths.

The county continues to expand testing and more mobile testing sites are opening up, particularly in underserved communities.

And starting Friday, six sites across the county will be used to test for coronavirus antibodies to find out how many people have already fought off the virus.

Authorities urged residents to stay home and heed social distancing guidelines, especially ahead of Easter weekend.

In order to prevent gatherings in public areas, all city and county parks will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

