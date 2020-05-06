L.A. County officials to provide daily COVID-19 updates

Red traffic lights are seen at a downtown Los Angeles intersection in this picture posted on the LADOT website.

Public health officials were expected to provide updates on Los Angeles County’s response to the coronavirus crisis at a news conference on Wednesday.

Among the topics of conversation include the county’s plea to the public about the importance of continuing the practice of social distancing, despite the state’s plan of inching toward reopening certain businesses.

This week Gov. Gavin Newsom said lower-risk businesses can take the steps to reopening with certain modifications to safety protocols as early as Friday. But in L.A. County, that reopening process is going to be a “slower” journey, according to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director.

“What we want to make sure is that we don’t see an increase in our death rate as we’re reopening,” Ferrer said at Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing.

Fifty-eight new coronavirus deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the countywide death toll to 1,313, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported. The total of confirmed coronavirus cases countywide is at 27,815.

This week county officials are expected to release specific guideline for businesses and residents to follow as the reopening phase gets underway.

“Nothing has really changed about the virus since March,” Ferrer added. “The virus didn’t get less deadly. The virus didn’t get less infectious, the virus is still out there.”

