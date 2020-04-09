Coronavirus cases top 7,955 as death toll reaches 223; Cases among homeless people nearly double to 20

Breaking news update: Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County have reached 7,955 with 223 deaths, officials reported Thursday.

The mortality rate has increased to 2.8%, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director said.

Cases among the homeless population have nearly doubled from 12 to now 20, and one person who worked at a local shelter has died.

In addition, county officials are now investigating at least one COVID-19 case at 153 institutional settings, Ferrer said.

Previous story: Officials in L.A. County are expected to provide an update to the latest coronavirus figures and their response to the illness during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the county saw the biggest daily jump in deaths with 29, bringing the total number of cases countywide to 7,530 and 198 deaths.

The mortality rate also increased slightly to 2.6%, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said.

Officials are working to increase testing countywide by erecting additional drive-up sites, especially in more underserved communities. They hope to get 10,000 people tested a day, but have so far fallen short of that goal, Ferrer admitted.

The county has also began keeping track of the race and ethnicities of people testing positive for COVID-19. Preliminary data based on 93 deaths showed 17% were African American — a disproportionate number considering less than 10% of confirmed cases involve black patients, and that African Americans only consist 9% of the county’s population.

Earlier this week, officials urged residents to cancel any Passover or Easter plans and to continue following social distancing guidelines ahead of the holidays.

