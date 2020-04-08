L.A. County officials to provide latest on coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday afternoon are expected to provide an update on the latest coronavirus figures and their efforts to curb the spread of the illness.

COVID-19 cases have reached 6,910 and the death toll increased to 169, officials announced on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, officials said they have started gathering demographics on how the illness is affecting different communities in the county.

Preliminary data show that of 17% of 93 people who have died from COVID-19 were African Americans —that’s a disproportionate number considering less than 1% of confirmed cases involve black patients, and that African Americans only consist 9% of the county’s population.

In an effort to increase testing throughout the county and to further investigate how the virus is affecting different communities, more drive-up testing sites are being opened.

A testing site at Charles R. Drew University in South Los Angeles will be taking demographic information from patients, and another site opened up at East Los Angeles College, which will serve people in that community, as well as the San Gabriel Valley.

