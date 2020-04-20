While L.A. County reports total of 13,816 coronavirus cases, antibody study shows hundreds of thousands more could have had COVID-19 in the past

While Los Angeles County has reported a total of 13,816 coronavirus cases, early results from an antibody study conduced with USC shows that hundreds of thousands more could have had COVID-19 in the past, officials announced Monday.

So far, 863 L.A. County residents have been tested between April 10 and 14.

An estimated 221,000 adults to 442,000 adults at the high end may have been infected at some point with COVID-19, suggesting that the number of total people in the county with a past or current infections is 28 to 55 times higher than the number of reported positive cases, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s public health director said Monday.

“Although I report everyday that we have thousands of thousands of people that have tested positive, the serology testing lets us know that we have hundreds of thousands of people that have already developed antibodies to the virus because at some point in time over the last couple of months, they have in fact been infected with COVID-19,” Ferrer said.

She noted that residents should assume that they could be infected and that all of the other people they came in contact with can also be infected, and she again stressed the importance of staying home and observing physical distancing requirements.

Although the sample size was relatively small, Ferrer shared some early estimates about who was most likely to be infected:

The study shows men were more likely than women to be infected (estimated prevalence is 6% among men and 2% among women)

7% of African Americans, 6% of whites, 4.2% of Asians and 2.5% of people who were Latinx who were tested were found to be positive for COVID-19

2.4% of people who were between the ages of 18-34 were positive

5.6% were between 35 and 54

4.3% who were 55 and older tested positive

“Being positive for COVID-19 antibodies does not mean that a person is immune or that a person is not able to be reinfected. More research is really needed to understand what protection do people have who have already been infected with COVID-19,” Ferrer said.

She also reported an additional 17 coronavirus-related deaths Monday, bringing the death toll to 617 countywide.

Ferrer noted that over the weekend, officials received a backlog of test results dating back to April 7, which represents a “tremendous lag in data reporting,” Ferrer said.

A total of 293 coronavirus cases represent the daily count Monday, while 1,098 were from the backlog, Ferrer explained.

There are 265 institutional settings with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case in L.A. County — that’s 37 more from Friday. A total of 2,733 people have tested positive in those settings, including 1,580 cases among residents and 1,153 among staff, Ferrer said. She noted that 241 residents have died from COVID-19, most of whom were in skilled nursing homes.

There are now 47 confirmed cases among people experiencing homelessness, most of whom were unsheltered. 12 of them were sheltered and now they’re being isolated and their close contacts are quarantined.

The health department is investigating eight different shelters and identifying staff and guests that need testing, isolation and quarantine.

Last week, officials announced that testing has significantly expanded across the county, but statewide, Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked for federal assistance to expand testing and get the raw materials needed to conduct the tests.

Newsom has previously outlined what needs to happen before California can reopen, and even then he expects to keep many physical distancing measures in place.