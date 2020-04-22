Number of COVID-19 cases in L.A. County climbs to 16,435 with 729 deaths

Breaking news update:

The number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County climbed to 16,435 with 729 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness Wednesday.

The county announced 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases— a spike in daily reported cases mainly attributed to data coming back from a backlog of tests.

Fourty-eight of those who died most recently were over 65 years old, most with underlying health conditions. Another thirteen were people were between the ages of 41 and 65 and nine of them had underlying health conditions. Two people who died were between 18 and 40 years old and also had underlying health conditions, the county’s public heath director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said.

There are now 100 known COVID-19 cases among the county’s homeless population, including 55 people at shelters.

So far, 90,000 people in L.A. County have been tested for the coronavirus, and 15% of them were found to be positive.

On Wednesday there were 1,791 people hospitalized with coronavirus in L.A. County, 30% of them in the ICU and 19% on ventilators, Ferrer said.

Los Angeles County officials are set to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday.

The county had recorded 15,140 cases of COVID-19 with 663 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness as of Tuesday.

This is as the L.A. County Department of Public Health announced, for two days in a row, results from a significant backlog of tests, which officials said sometimes happens when labs don’t submit cases through the county’s electronic lab system.

During Tuesday’s briefing, the county’s public heath director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced an uptick in COVID-19 cases in county institutions, with outbreaks at assisted living facilities that have been particularly hit hard during the pandemic.

Statewide, 1,268 people had died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday and the number of people hospitalized for the illness continues to increase incrementally, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Nearly 36,000 people had tested positive for the coronavirus across California as of Wednesday, according to a tally by the Los Angeles Times.

