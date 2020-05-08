L.A. County officials to provide latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles County officials are expected to provide the latest updates on their response to the coronavirus pandemic 1 p.m. Friday.

The county had begun the first phase of reopening its economy after widespread closures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Flower, toy, clothing, music and sporting good stores were allowed reopen for curbside pick-up Friday. Car dealership showrooms, golf courses and trails will also be open again this weekend.

But even as officials begin to ease some of the restrictions, they have warned that L.A. County is not out of the woods yet.

With 29,427 confirmed cases and 1,418 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness as of Thursday, L.A. County remains the epicenter of the pandemic in California. It’s home to about a quarter of the state’s population but half of its known infections.

And with more people now allowed to work in reopened businesses and others out and about seeking their services, L.A. County’s public health director Barbara Ferrer said the county could see a spike in infections, especially if social distancing and other safety protocols aren’t followed.

“Reopening our county, even slowly, only works if we’re all really committed to being careful, and we do all that we can to practice physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings and washing or sanitizing our hands frequently,” Ferrer said at a news conference Thursday.

