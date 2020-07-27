L.A. County officials to provide latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles County officials are holding a briefing 1 p.m. Monday to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Sunday, L.A. County had reported a total of 173,995 coronavirus cases with 4,360 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness.

More than 1.6 million people have been tested for the virus across the county’s sites, and 10% of them have tested positive. The seven-day average coronavirus positivity rate stood at 8.4% Saturday — still high but notably lower than the 11.6% rate reported just three weeks ago.

The seven-day average number of COVID-19 deaths has been steady for the past two weeks, including for all race groups. But residents in L.A. County areas with high poverty levels did see a rise in the number of deaths, according to metrics shared by the county health department.

“This pandemic has been tragic for many and frustrating and exhausting for most. We know the sooner we get back to slowing the spread the sooner we can move forward on our recovery journey,” Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement Sunday.

While nursing homes were especially hit hard by the deadly virus in the early months of the pandemic, L.A. County started seeing outbreaks in workplaces and among younger residents after restrictions were loosened and more people went to work.

By July, the virus was infecting more young people than ever before — with 76% of new cases reported among people under 50 years old and 54% of them younger than 30.

The spike in infections led to a continued surge in hospitalizations, drawing alarm and in part prompting officials to issue grim warnings and roll back reopenings, explaining that it would take weeks to see whether the measures succeeded in containing the spread of the virus.

A total of 2,628 people with both confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases were hospitalized Sunday, 16% of them ventilators. Those numbers are incomplete due to a data reporting lag from six hospitals, officials said.

Just weeks after restaurants, houses of worship, gyms, hair salons, barbershops and other businesses were allowed to reopen, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered them to close indoor operations and move outdoors when possible as the state grappled with the new spike.

To further stem outbreaks after reports of thousands of noncompliant businesses, L.A. County’s health department announced eateries and other businesses would be fined if they’re found to be in violations of health officer orders.

“I know these are frustrating times and that we want life to return to normal. We want to join our friends for dinner inside a restaurant and gather with extended family for a summer barbeque. Unfortunately, we just are not at a point where those activities are safe,” Ferrer said in a statement. “We need to commit to the behaviors that we know will reduce our infection rate and slow the spread of the virus.”

She urged residents to wear face coverings and avoid gatherings.

“It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive,” she said. “This means self-isolating for 10 days and 24 hours after symptoms and fever subside.”

