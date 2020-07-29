L.A. County officials provide latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles County officials are set to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Another 51 coronavirus deaths were reported in the county Tuesday, the day California again broke a new record for the most COVID-19-related deaths in one day — with 167 deaths reported statewide.

As of Tuesday, L.A. County had recorded a total of 178,642 coronavirus cases with 4,426 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

In her last briefing, L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer stressed the need for compliance, containment, and collaboration as critical tools in containing the spread of a virus and avoiding a return to stringent stay-at-home orders.

“We’re up to this challenge,” she said.”We’ve bent the curve before. Now we’re armed with a lot more information about this virus.”

Since May, the majority of people testing positive for the virus have been between the ages of 18 and 49, and while COVID-19 deaths have been declining for older residents more susceptible to serious illness, Ferrer said L.A. County has had a significant number of young people dying of the virus.

She urged residents to continue wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and staying home if they think they may be infected.

“At this stage in the pandemic, we believe we have a lot of tools available, that if fully utilized, should allow us to slow the spread without going back to the more stringent safer-at-home orders that were in place earlier in the pandemic,” Ferrer said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.