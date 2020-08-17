L.A. County officials to provide latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles County officials are set to provide the latest updates on their response to the coronavirus pandemic at 1 p.m. Monday.

The county recorded another 1,192 coronavirus cases and 9 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the countywide case total to 221,950 with 5,254 deaths. Sunday’s lower-than-usual numbers reflect a weekend reporting lag, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The totals are also still missing cases that haven’t been counted due to a technical issue with the state’s lab system. The number is expected to be corrected in the coming days.

Hospitalization numbers — a key indicator the pandemic’s toll on the county — have been steadily declining in recent weeks after spiking in June and reaching record highs in July.

There were 1,357 people hospitalized for COVID-19 Sunday, 32% of them in intensive care units.

But even with the progress made in bringing down hospitalizations after state and local officials enacted tougher restrictions to limit coronavirus spread, the transmission rate remains high in L.A. County, and Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Sunday called for collaboration and unity among residents and business to curb the spread.

“It is a collective responsibility shared between everyone including each resident and business to slow the spread of COVID-19,” she said in a written statement. “We need collaboration and unity to do those things we know reduce transmission of the virus so we can re-open with as much safety as possible.”

According to data released Saturday, L.A. County’s seven-day coronavirus positivity rate stands at 5.3% — still high but a notable decline from the 7.3% rate reported at the start of last week.

“Because there are so many people infected with COVID-19 and spreading the virus who have no symptoms, and we ourselves could be infected and unknowingly spreading the virus, each of us needs to make sure we do everything we can to avoid being close to others not in our household,” Ferrer said.

The health director’s calls to avoid gatherings come after a heat wave with record-high temperatures had residents flocking to beaches, with photos showing crowding at Venice and Santa Monica shorelines while air-conditioned indoor locations remained closed.

Beachgoers create a forest of umbrellas as thousands seek refuge on the beach at Santa Monica Aug. 15, 2020. (Luis Sinco/ Los Angeles Times)

“With the warm weather, this can be challenging as we seek to find places to go that offer relief from the heat,” Ferrer said. “As much as possible, however, we still ask everyone to stay home and limit activities outside to what is essential – work, getting groceries and medicine, and medical visits.”

As the heat wave continues, she told those heading to beaches and parks to keep at least 6 feet of distance from others and to wear face coverings at all times.

“We need to work together to lower our case rate so we can get our children back to school and more people back to work,” Ferrer said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.