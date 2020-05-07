L.A. County officials provide latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Breaking news update:

Los Angeles County recorded another 51 deaths and 815 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29,427 with 1,418 people who have succumbed to respiratory illness.

Previous story:

Los Angeles County officials are set to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and the county’s protocols for reopening the first round of businesses in the county at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officials on Thursday announced the types of sectors that will be allowed to reopen under strict protocols starting Friday.

Trails, golf courses, florists, car dealerships and stores that sell toys, books, clothing, sporting goods and music will be among the first to reopen.

But they will all be required to implement safety measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Health experts have emphasized that when businesses reopen, they will look very different. Customers and employees will have to wear facial coverings and keep 6 feet apart from each other.

Detailed safety requirements for each sector allowed to reopen are expected to be provided Thursday.

The latest figures show there were 28,644 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,367 deaths countywide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The vast majority of those who died have had underlying health conditions, according the health department.

Check back for updates on this developing story.