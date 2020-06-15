L.A. County officials to provide latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles County officials are set to provide the latest updates on their response to the coronavirus pandemic 1 p.m. Monday.

The county’s health department last reported a total of 73,018 known coronavirus infections and 2,907 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness it causes.

Officials have been moving forward with easing restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus, including recently allowing gyms, museums, zoos, day camps, campgrounds, hair salons, movie theaters and other businesses to reopen.

Still closed are bars, night clubs, nail salons, amusement parks, stadiums, arenas and other locations.

The weekly average number of COVID-19 deaths has remained steady for all groups in recent weeks, but the county is behind on its goals for coronavirus testing, according to metrics released by the county.

Overall, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 is also steady, but the number of available ICU beds has slightly dipped, according to the data.

As of Sunday, 1,383 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 30% in the ICU and 20% of them on ventilators.

