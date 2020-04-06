L.A. County officials to provide update on coronavirus cases, response

Los Angeles County officials on Monday afternoon will provide an update on coronavirus cases and their response to help curb the illness.

On Sunday, officials announced cases in the county had risen to 5,940, with 132 deaths countywide.

The county hopes to ramp up testing in the coming days as new drive-up testing sites open.

Last week, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said officials expect daily positive cases could reach 1,000.

Also on Monday, officials are expected to provide updates on available resources for employees, businesses and seniors during the coronavirus crisis.

Los Angeles County has the largest concentration of COVID-19 cases in California. Across the state, cases have topped 15,000, with 351 deaths, according to the Los Angeles Times.

