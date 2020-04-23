L.A. County officials to provide update on coronavirus crisis

Officials in Los Angeles County on Thursday will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic and how they are trying to slow the spread of the illness.

On Wednesday, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county had reached 16,435 and the death toll rose to 729.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the county is expected to remain steady over the next month rather than continue to climb, thanks to ongoing social distancing measures, new projections released Wednesday showed.

While the figures offer a brighter picture for Los Angeles County, California saw its deadliest day for COVID-19 on Thursday, with 115 new fatalities reported.

Gov. Gavin Newsom stressed again that the uptick in deaths means it is still too early to reopen California.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Newsom said during his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday.

As testing capacity continues to increase in the L.A. County, officials announced they will start testing both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents and employees at local nursing homes.

Nearly half of the county’s over 300 skilled nursing facilities have had coronavirus cases among staff and residents, according to the California Department of Public Health. Testing people inside those facilities will help isolate those infected and better prevent more outbreaks, officials said.

Officials are calling for more testing in U.S. nursing homes as the nationwide death toll of people living in such facilities surpassed 10,000.