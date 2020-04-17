L.A. County officials to provide update on coronavirus pandemic after seeing peak in daily deaths for 3 days in a row

Los Angeles County officials are expected to update the public Friday afternoon on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic after a week of reporting peaks in daily deaths.

On Thursday, the county set a record for daily deaths for the third straight day, reporting 55. The death toll has reached 455 and 10,854 have tested positive for COVID-19 countywide.

The county has been the site of almost half of coronavirus deaths in California, a Los Angeles Times analysis showed.

On Thursday, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, noted that while the number of infections appears to be leveling out, the death toll continues to climb partly due to patients dying days after becoming hospitalized. This lag in reported fatalities is seen in other hot spots like New York City, she explained.

As testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, officials are also working on antibody testing to help determine how many people have been infected with COVID-19 and what groups are being affected by the illness.

Officials are expected to release details of that study next week.

As the county’s stay-at-home order remains in place for at least another month, local, state and federal officials this week started to discuss plans to reopen the economy.

Businesses may reopen as early as May in some areas, but health officials urge residents to continue physical distancing guidelines.

Check back for updates on this developing story.