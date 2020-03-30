L.A. County officials to provide update on coronavirus response

Los Angeles County officials on Monday will provide an update on their response to the coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases continues to grow.

As of Sunday, there were 2,136 cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 37 deaths, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced.

A total of 453 coronavirus patients, 21% of all cases, have been hospitalized.

Local officials continue to urge residents to stay home and follow social distancing guidelines, as the county and other cities tightened restrictions to outdoor areas.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said families should prepare to potentially isolate at home in anticipation of a surge of coronavirus cases in California.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump extended the nation’s social distancing restrictions by another month.

There are a total of 140,904 coronavirus cases in the U.S. as of Monday, with 2,405 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In California, there are 6,424 cases and 133 deaths.