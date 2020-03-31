L.A. County officials to provide update on coronavirus response

Los Angeles County officials on Tuesday are expected to provide an update on their coronavirus response.

During their daily briefing Monday, officials announced that coronavirus cases in the county topped 2,400 and 44 people had died from the illness.

Cases in California have reached 7,454, with 149 deaths as of Tuesday morning.

Across the nation, 163,539 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while 2,860 have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said Monday that while testing capacity has increased in Los Angeles, it remains limited, especially when it comes to getting results in a timely way.

She anticipated that the number of cases locally will continue to grow, and called this week important to seeing the trajectory of the virus in the county. Later in the week, her department plans to issue a projection for when the virus will peak.

Ahead of their Tuesday briefing, county officials urged residents to continue to follow the “safer at home” guidelines as warmer weather approaches.

“All L.A. County residents should continue to remain inside their homes unless it is absolutely necessary to leave in order to perform an essential function,” officials said in a news release.

Though it may feel like a challenge to remain indoors when the weather is nice outside, officials offered some tips to remain productive while staying safe:

Foster a dog or cat through Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control.

Connect with loved ones online or by phone.

Use free online services offered by the county for young children. Parents or caregivers can decrease boredom and continue preschool skills using resources offered by Head Start. The Los Angeles County Office of Education also offers useful resources.

Do art activities at home. Create at Home offers free and fun resources to engage family members with the arts at home.

Organize your personal spaces like closets, home office/desk areas, cupboards, drawers, and vehicles.

Create and maintain a routine.

Monitor your mental and physical health every day.