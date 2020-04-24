L.A. County officials to provide update on coronavirus response

Los Angeles County officials Friday announced prerequisites that must be met before the lifting of stay-at-home orders.

“We are developing a plan to slowly ease restrictions under the condition of some important prerequisites,” Chair of L.A. County Board of Supervisors Kathryn Barger said. “This will not happen all at once, but in stages when our public health experts deem it appropriate and safe.”

The four key benchmarks that must be achieved before restrictions are lifted are increasing capacity in the healthcare system; ensuring protections for those at risk; increased capability to test, isolate and trace the virus; and to maintain physical distancing.

“We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve done and accomplished so far,” Barger said. “We are not yet on the other side of this pandemic and we don’t wanna prematurely ease restrictions that can overwhelm our hospitals and unnecessarily put lives at risk.”

The briefing comes after Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Thursday that the respiratory illness is now the leading cause of death in the county.

A total of 1,081 new cases were reported in L.A. County Thursday, bringing the total to 17,508 positive cases and 797 deaths.

Over 98,000 people have been tested throughout the county, with about 14% of them testing positive for the virus.

Despite a potential budget crisis in which the county could lose billions of dollars due to the pandemic, the county’s Department of Health Services said it would not see any layoffs or a reduction in workforce.

California saw its deadliest day from the virus on Thursday, with 115 new deaths.