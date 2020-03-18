Breaking news update, 12:47 p.m.: There are 46 new cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, bringing the total to 190, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Wednesday.

She emphasized that the 96 new cases in just 48 hours. All confirmed cases are being isolated.

Breaking news update, 12:40 p.m.: School closures in Los Angeles County are anticipated through the end of the year due to the spread of coronavirus, Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Wednesday.

It is unclear, however, whether if the closures will be until the end of the school year or calendar year. More details are expected during the county briefing.

Previous story, posted at 12 p.m.

Los Angeles County officials are set to provide a daily briefing on their response to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the county announced officials are halting residential and commercial evictions amid fallout caused by COVID-19.

Also on Tuesday, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, announced 50 new cases of the virus in the county, bringing the total to 144. L.A. County has reported one fatality.

The latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Wednesday morning show there are 7,038 diagnosed cases in the U.S., with 97 deaths.

Ferrer noted Tuesday that the rise in cases in the county may be due to an increase in access to testing, but again encouraged people to socially distance themselves from others.

More than 8 million Californians are living under shelter-in-place orders, and on Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he doubted schools would reopen for the remainder of the academic year.