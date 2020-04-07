Coronavirus cases in L.A. County top 6,900 as death toll rises to 169

Los Angeles County officials said Tuesday that coronavirus cases have reached 6,910 and the death toll increased to 169 after an additional 22 deaths were reported.

African Americans have a slightly higher rate of death than other races and ethnicities in the county, based on preliminary data gathered on 93 deaths, said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director.

She encouraged labs to collect information on race and ethnicity in order to better understand the burden of the disease.

Sixteen people who recently died were over 65 and had underlying health conditions. Among the other deaths, six were between 41 and 65, and five of those had an underlying condition, Ferrer detailed.

The mortality rate from the virus continued to increase slightly and is now at 2.4% countywide.

Of the total positive cases, 1,510 people been hospitalized — that’s 22 percent.

Currently, there are 132 people in intensive care, and that includes 53% of people who have an underlying health condition, and 44% of which are 65 and older.

The county is now conducting investigations at 121 institutional settings, and the total number of confirmed cases among people who either work or live in one of theses facilities is 552, Ferrer said.

A total of 37 people who have died were residents in facility such as a skilled nursing home or assisted living facility, and one was a person who worked in a correctional setting.

In addition, there are 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in jail facilities, most of which are staff. There are 10 cases in the local state prison, most of which are among inmates, Ferrer said.

Ten people experiencing homelessness have tested positive for coronavirus, including one person who resided in a local shelter.

Ferrer said that there will be more institutional settings with coronavirus cases as the number of infected people in the county continues to increase.

As of Monday, more than 35,300 people have been tested, with 14 percent coming back positive. Ferrer noted, however, that there are about 20,000 negative lab results that haven’t been included in totals that may bring that percentage down.

The county is also looking at data around testing, which is believed to be occurring less among communities who are living in poverty or close to poverty.

“People living in wealthier communities have better access to testing,” Ferrer admitted.

A “much needed” testing site will open at East Los Angeles College Wednesday and officials are working to make additional testing available in East and Southeast Los Angeles communities, as well as the San Gabriel Vally, Supervisor Hilda Solis said Tuesday.

L.A. County remains the epicenter of the virus in California, and cases continue to grow locally.

On Monday L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the county is expanding testing for the virus by removing restrictions on who can get tested, and now any resident can now apply online.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, has said the coronavirus outbreak will reach its peak in California in mid-May. But a new analysis by researchers at the University of Washington shows California will hit its peak of COVID-19 deaths on April 17.

On Monday, Ferrer thanked Angelenos for adhering to social distancing guidelines and the safer-at-home ordered, but reminded residents that “this is the stay at home week.”

She noted that while Holy Week and Passover are being observed this week, planned gatherings should be canceled. Instead, she asked residents to share tips of how they are safely practicing their faith together.