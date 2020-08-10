L.A. County officials provide updates on coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles County officials are set to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic at 1:15 p.m. Monday.

As of Sunday, the county had recorded a total of 208,528 coronavirus cases and 4,977 deaths attributed to COVID-19. But there are likely more cases that haven’t been counted due to technical issues with the state’s electronic lab system.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health said Sunday that the state expects to send the county the backlog of lab reports “over the upcoming days.”

County Health Director Barbara Ferrer has called the technical issue “troubling,” explaining that it affects the county’s contact tracing efforts.

The glitch did not affect the county’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers — a key indicator of the county’s progress in stopping the spread of the coronavirus, according to health officials.

Hospitalization numbers have started to decline since spiking in mid-June, when the county saw a record number of COVID-19 patients flood into hospitals, with more than 2,000 people being treated in hospitals for the virus each day.

There were 1,568 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in L.A. County Sunday, 31% of them in intensive care units.

The county revealed the state’s lab system may have resulted in an undercount in cases the day after officials said they were “cautiously optimistic” after noting the number of new cases recorded each day going down.

It’s unclear how fixing the reporting issue will affect the county’s coronavirus trends seen in recent weeks.

Of the cases the county does have confirmed, younger residents continue to make up the majority of new infections reported. People under 50 years old accounted for 69% of the 1,789 cases reported Sunday.

“As we begin to see the curve flattening again, I want to urge everyone to remain cautious and attentive to the reality of COVID-19; it is not going away any time soon. If we return to life as we knew it before the pandemic hit, we will see cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase once again,” Ferrer said in a statement Sunday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.