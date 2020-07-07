L.A. County moves toward developing plan to close Men’s Central Jail within the year

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday moved toward developing a plan to close the Men’s Central Jail in downtown L.A. within the year.

Officials are also moving ahead “to reinvest any savings from closing the facility towards health-based responses that improve both health and public safety outcomes for our communities,” said a statement from Supervisor Hilda Solis’ office.

“LA County is prioritizing our ‘care first, jails last’ approach to criminal justice to demonstrate our commitment to racial and economic justice,” said Solis, who co-authored the proposal. “Closing Men’s Central Jail will restore dignity to our communities. … Providing more permanent supportive housing units where individuals can receive community-based mental health care will give people hope for a new beginning.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.