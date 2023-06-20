Los Angeles County firefighters and sheriff’s officials on Tuesday demonstrated the explosive dangers of fireworks ahead of the July 4 holiday.

They urged residents to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals.

Using a watermelon and clothing, firefighters showed the damage fireworks can do when not handled properly.

Dr. Matt Young, who is based in Santa Clarita where the news conference was held Tuesday, said a 12-year-old girl was injured when she lit what she thought was a smoke bomb last year.

“It blew off all of her fingers,” Young said.

Additionally, firefighters across the county had to put out more than 50 fires during the Independence Day holiday last year.

Aside from being seriously injured or killed, setting off illegal fireworks could also cost you financially — up to $1,000 in fines — and can even land you in jail.

Officials reminded residents that during this time, it’s better to be a reveler.

Santa Clarita will host a fireworks show at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on July 4, while Six Flags is hosting fireworks July 1 through July 4.