Parks in Los Angeles County will once again offer evening events twice a week through mid-April as part of the Parks After Dark program.

Parks After Dark brings communities together to enjoy various activities at L.A. County’s 34 parks.

The spring edition of the program starts March 23 through April 15, with nighttime events happening every Thursday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

These springtime events will include two night of fun during Spring Break.

Parks After Dark features workshops, music and activities like canvas painting, family dances and arts and crafts.

Each event will also feature a section of the park dedicated to teens, allowing them to enjoy their own activities in a safe environment. Teen activities include skateboard designs, Just Dance, instrument lessons and a teen lounge and snackbar.

“Parks After Dark is an award-winning program designed to bring communities together by activating park spaces with hands-on activities and entertainment that transforms local parks into safe havens,” the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation said in a news release.

The program is made possible through funding allocated by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, and is sponsored by the Los Angeles Music Center and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services.

For more on the Parks After Dark program, click here.

Below is the schedule for the spring edition of Parks After Dark.

MARCH 23 & 25

GEORGE LANE PARK

5520 W. Ave L-8,

Quartz Hill, CA 93534

STEPHEN SORENSEN PARK

16801 E. Avenue P,

Lake Los Angeles, CA 93591

JACKIE ROBINSON PARK

8773 East Avenue R,

Littlerock, CA 93543

MARCH 30 & APRIL 1

ADVENTURE PARK

10130 S. Gunn Ave,

Whittier, CA 90605

AMIGO PARK

5700 Juarez Ave,

Whittier, CA 90606

MAYBERRY PARK

13201 E. Meyer Rd,

Whittier, CA 90605

SORENSEN PARK

11419 Rose Hedge Dr,

Whittier, CA 90606

MARCH 13 & 15

EAST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ

15116 S. Atlantic Ave,

Compton, CA 90221

MONA PARK

2291 E 121st St.,

Compton, CA 90222

SAYBROOK PARK

6250 East Northside Dr.,

East LA, CA 90022

APRIL 6 & 8

ALLEN J MARTIN PARK

14830 E. Giordano St,

La Puente, CA 91744

BASSETT PARK

510 N. Vineland Ave,

La Puente, CA 91746

BELVEDERE PARK

4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave,

Los Angeles, CA 90022

BETHUNE PARK

1244 E. 61st St,

Los Angeles, CA 90001

HELEN KELLER PARK

1045 W. 126th St,

Los Angeles, CA 90044

CHARTER OAK PARK

20261 East Covina,

Covina, CA 91723

CITY TERRACE PARK

1126 N. Hazard Ave,

E. Los Angeles, CA 90063

COLONEL LEON WASHINGTON PARK

8908 S. Maie Ave.,

Los Angeles, CA 90002

EARVIN MAGIC JOHNSON PARK

905 E. El Segundo Blvd,

Los Angeles, CA 90059

EL CARISO PARK

13100 Hubbard St,

Sylmar, CA 91342

FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT PARK

7600 Graham Ave,

Los Angeles CA 90001

JESSE OWENS PARK

9651 S. Western Ave,

Los Angeles, CA 90047

LOMA ALTA PARK

3330 N. Lincoln Ave,

Altadena,CA 91001

OBREGON PARK

4021 E. First St,

Los Angeles, CA 90063

PAMELA PARK

2236 Goodall Ave,

Duarte, CA 91010

RIMGROVE PARK

747 Rimgrove Dr.,

La Puente, CA 91744

SALAZAR PARK

3864 Whittier Blvd,

Los Angeles, CA 90023

SAN ANGELO PARK

245 S. San Angelo Ave,

La Puente, CA 91746

TED WATKINS PARK

1335 E. 103rd St,

Los Angeles, CA 90002

VAL VERDE PARK

30300 W. Arlington Rd,

Val Verde, CA 91384

VALLEYDALE PARK

5525 N Lark Ellen Ave.,

Azusa, CA 91702

WILLIAM STEINMETZ PARK

1545 S. Stimson Ave,

Hacienda Heights, CA 91745