Parks in Los Angeles County will once again offer evening events twice a week through mid-April as part of the Parks After Dark program.
Parks After Dark brings communities together to enjoy various activities at L.A. County’s 34 parks.
The spring edition of the program starts March 23 through April 15, with nighttime events happening every Thursday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
These springtime events will include two night of fun during Spring Break.
Parks After Dark features workshops, music and activities like canvas painting, family dances and arts and crafts.
Each event will also feature a section of the park dedicated to teens, allowing them to enjoy their own activities in a safe environment. Teen activities include skateboard designs, Just Dance, instrument lessons and a teen lounge and snackbar.
“Parks After Dark is an award-winning program designed to bring communities together by activating park spaces with hands-on activities and entertainment that transforms local parks into safe havens,” the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation said in a news release.
The program is made possible through funding allocated by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, and is sponsored by the Los Angeles Music Center and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services.
For more on the Parks After Dark program, click here.
Below is the schedule for the spring edition of Parks After Dark.
MARCH 23 & 25
GEORGE LANE PARK
5520 W. Ave L-8,
Quartz Hill, CA 93534
STEPHEN SORENSEN PARK
16801 E. Avenue P,
Lake Los Angeles, CA 93591
JACKIE ROBINSON PARK
8773 East Avenue R,
Littlerock, CA 93543
MARCH 30 & APRIL 1
ADVENTURE PARK
10130 S. Gunn Ave,
Whittier, CA 90605
AMIGO PARK
5700 Juarez Ave,
Whittier, CA 90606
MAYBERRY PARK
13201 E. Meyer Rd,
Whittier, CA 90605
SORENSEN PARK
11419 Rose Hedge Dr,
Whittier, CA 90606
MARCH 13 & 15
EAST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ
15116 S. Atlantic Ave,
Compton, CA 90221
MONA PARK
2291 E 121st St.,
Compton, CA 90222
SAYBROOK PARK
6250 East Northside Dr.,
East LA, CA 90022
APRIL 6 & 8
ALLEN J MARTIN PARK
14830 E. Giordano St,
La Puente, CA 91744
BASSETT PARK
510 N. Vineland Ave,
La Puente, CA 91746
BELVEDERE PARK
4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave,
Los Angeles, CA 90022
BETHUNE PARK
1244 E. 61st St,
Los Angeles, CA 90001
HELEN KELLER PARK
1045 W. 126th St,
Los Angeles, CA 90044
CHARTER OAK PARK
20261 East Covina,
Covina, CA 91723
CITY TERRACE PARK
1126 N. Hazard Ave,
E. Los Angeles, CA 90063
COLONEL LEON WASHINGTON PARK
8908 S. Maie Ave.,
Los Angeles, CA 90002
EARVIN MAGIC JOHNSON PARK
905 E. El Segundo Blvd,
Los Angeles, CA 90059
EL CARISO PARK
13100 Hubbard St,
Sylmar, CA 91342
FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT PARK
7600 Graham Ave,
Los Angeles CA 90001
JESSE OWENS PARK
9651 S. Western Ave,
Los Angeles, CA 90047
LOMA ALTA PARK
3330 N. Lincoln Ave,
Altadena,CA 91001
OBREGON PARK
4021 E. First St,
Los Angeles, CA 90063
PAMELA PARK
2236 Goodall Ave,
Duarte, CA 91010
RIMGROVE PARK
747 Rimgrove Dr.,
La Puente, CA 91744
SALAZAR PARK
3864 Whittier Blvd,
Los Angeles, CA 90023
SAN ANGELO PARK
245 S. San Angelo Ave,
La Puente, CA 91746
TED WATKINS PARK
1335 E. 103rd St,
Los Angeles, CA 90002
VAL VERDE PARK
30300 W. Arlington Rd,
Val Verde, CA 91384
VALLEYDALE PARK
5525 N Lark Ellen Ave.,
Azusa, CA 91702
WILLIAM STEINMETZ PARK
1545 S. Stimson Ave,
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745