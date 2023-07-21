The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation opened several cooling centers throughout the area to provide relief from extreme heat. The cooling centers will be open Saturday, July 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

L.A. County Parks is encouraging the community to visit Splashpads, Lakes, and Parks After Dark programming for additional cooling options.

As temperatures reach triple digits amid a blistering heatwave in Southern California, residents without access to air conditioning or shelter are advised to seek the nearest cooling center.

Here is a list of cooling centers throughout the county:

Jackie Robinson Park

Stephen Sorensen Park

Val Verde Community Regional Park

Castaic Regional Sports Complex

George Lane Park

Pearblossom Park

Col. Leon H. Washington Park

Amelia Mayberry Park

Adventure Park

Mary M. Bethune Park

Lennox Park

Franklin D. Roosevelt Park

Earvin “Magic” Johnson Recreation Area

Del Aire Park

Visit parks.lacounty.gov/cooling-centers to find the nearest cooling center and onsite information.