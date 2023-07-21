The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation opened several cooling centers throughout the area to provide relief from extreme heat. The cooling centers will be open Saturday, July 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
L.A. County Parks is encouraging the community to visit Splashpads, Lakes, and Parks After Dark programming for additional cooling options.
As temperatures reach triple digits amid a blistering heatwave in Southern California, residents without access to air conditioning or shelter are advised to seek the nearest cooling center.
Here is a list of cooling centers throughout the county:
- Jackie Robinson Park
- Stephen Sorensen Park
- Val Verde Community Regional Park
- Castaic Regional Sports Complex
- George Lane Park
- Pearblossom Park
- Col. Leon H. Washington Park
- Amelia Mayberry Park
- Adventure Park
- Mary M. Bethune Park
- Lennox Park
- Franklin D. Roosevelt Park
- Earvin “Magic” Johnson Recreation Area
- Del Aire Park
Visit parks.lacounty.gov/cooling-centers to find the nearest cooling center and onsite information.