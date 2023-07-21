The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation opened several cooling centers throughout the area to provide relief from extreme heat. The cooling centers will be open Saturday, July 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

L.A. County Parks is encouraging the community to visit Splashpads, Lakes, and Parks After Dark programming for additional cooling options.

As temperatures reach triple digits amid a blistering heatwave in Southern California, residents without access to air conditioning or shelter are advised to seek the nearest cooling center.

Here is a list of cooling centers throughout the county:

  • Jackie Robinson Park
  • Stephen Sorensen Park
  • Val Verde Community Regional Park
  • Castaic Regional Sports Complex
  • George Lane Park
  • Pearblossom Park
  • Col. Leon H. Washington Park
  • Amelia Mayberry Park
  • Adventure Park
  • Mary M. Bethune Park
  • Lennox Park
  • Franklin D. Roosevelt Park
  • Earvin “Magic” Johnson Recreation Area
  • Del Aire Park

Visit parks.lacounty.gov/cooling-centers to find the nearest cooling center and onsite information.