L.A. County Parks require timed entry reservations for Eaton Canyon to prevent overcrowding

Visitors stream into and out of Eaton Canyon Natural Area on Sunday, which prompted park officials to close trails for the rest of the holiday weekend.(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Starting this weekend, timed entry reservations will be required for popular Eaton Canyon park in the Pasadena area after it closed on Memorial Day due to overcrowding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The reservations will be required for the natural area and trail in the Angeles National Forest beginning June 6 and are free on the department’s website.

“Reservations will help keep the Eaton Canyon trails from becoming overcrowded and allow enough space for trail users to maintain physical distancing of six feet, in accordance with current COVID-19 restrictions,” parks and recreation officials said in a news release Thursday.

The timed entry reservations will be available for 3-hour increments, and each time slot is limited to 85 people in order to prevent overcrowding, officials said.

The increments are from:

8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors will need to create an account on the parks and recreation website, and reservations must be made the day before a visit. No same-day reservations will be allowed, officials stressed.

“Each reservation will allow entry for one vehicle or up to four people walking in and should be limited to members of the same household to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” according to the department.

In addition, visitors will be required to show proof of their reservation and photo identification at the entrance.

Visitors must adhere to coronavirus-related requirements. Physical distancing and masks are still required in parking lots and while passing people on the trails, officials said.

No coolers, umbrellas, shade, tents, grills or chairs are allowed.

Passive recreation like lounging, picnicking or sunbathing will be restricted. Officials ask that visitors limit time at destination spots in the nature area to 10 minutes.

Some bathrooms in the area remain closed and officials urge residents to be prepared by bringing water, soap or sanitizer and to pack up any trash.

#PRESSRELEASE Enjoy #EatonCanyon Natural Area & #Trail with free timed entry reservations. Reserve time slot at https://t.co/dpKlCXeCD6

– Required starting Saturday 6/6

– Reserve the day before visit. No same day reservations.

– No walk-ins allowed

– Follow #COVID19 requirements pic.twitter.com/7bEcKiwaui — Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation (@lacountyparks) June 4, 2020